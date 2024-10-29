Kunal Kamra accepts Bhavish Aggarwal's job offer at Ola Electric amid e-scooter service row

Follow us on Image Source : X Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal

Kunal Kamra and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal have recently been in a war of words on X (formerly Twitter) over after-sales service and customer support of the company's electric scooters. It has been several days since the tussle between them began on social media and now the comedian has finally accepted the 'job offer' offered by Bhavish to him a few days ago. ''I have no choice but to accept @bhash’s offer to work with OLA… After being tagged thousands of times I anyway feel like I am an OLA employee. OLA can seal this collaboration by committing to the below action points & looking forward to joining,'' Kunal wrote in the caption of his post.

See the post:

But while accepting Bhavish's offer, he put out several conditions before him. ''Ola Electric must stand firm in their commitment to solve their service crisis. OLA must commit to completing all scooter repairs within seven business days from service request at authorised service centres,'' he said.

Mentioning about repairs of these electric scooters, he added, ''customers will first receive either a temporary replacement scooter or daily conveyance reimbursement of Rs 500 until repair completion". "Additionally, customers will earn Rs 500 per delayed day (up to Rs 50,000).''

He also said that every new Ola Electric scooter should be sold with two insurances - one for the vehicle and one for the services. The service insurance should be free for the customers, Mr Kamra said. Meanwhile, Bhavish is yet to comment on his post.

