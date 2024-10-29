Gurugram: BMW, trucks ‘fly’ after hitting unmarked speed breaker, internet likens with 'Fast and Furious'

Follow us on Image Source : X Unmarked speed breaker on Gurugram road causing stunt like scenes

A video from Gurugram is viral on social media in which speeding cars and trucks are seen almost flying due to an unmarked speed breaker on the Golf Course road in the Millennium City.

The unmarked speed breaker was noticed by several travellers and they compared the scene with the Hollywood movie 'Fast & Furious'. However, it was not a recreation of any action movie stunt but a true scene which may cause an accident.

A video shared by an X user (@BunnyPunia) showed a speeding BMW flung in the air for a few seconds and landed at least 15 feet away after hitting the speed breaker. After hitting the speed breaker, the luxury car's rear bumper scrapes the road and drives off, the video showed.

In the other frame of the video, two trucks met with the same destiny after hitting the unmarked speed breaker, pointing out at the civic apathy. The heavy vehicles too flew a few inches off the road.

Ironically, the spot where (Golf Course Road) the unmarked speed breaker was built is home to several luxurious residential projects.

As soon as the social media post went viral, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) responded to the post. The GMDA replied on X, "Dear Sir, DLF is taking up further necessary action in this matter. Thank you."

