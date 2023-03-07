Korean uncle-Indian aunty dance to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, desis say so cute! Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CURRYNKIMCHI Korean uncle-Indian aunty dance to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

Trending News: The popularity of Bollywood films and music has been growing for quite some time now, with people all over the world appreciating and adopting Indian culture in various ways. Recently, a woman named Shivangi shared a heartwarming video of her Korean father-in-law dancing to the iconic Bollywood song "Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye" with her ‘badi mummy’, which has since gone viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by Curry n Kimchi, a page managed by a couple named Jimin and Shivangi. In the clip, Shivangi's Korean father-in-law can be seen dressed in a beautiful kurta, dancing enthusiastically to the catchy tune alongside his desi family. In the caption, Shivangi expressed gratitude for the father-in-law's willingness to embrace a new culture and have fun with his family, despite it being his first time in India.

The video has garnered over 57k views, and 5600 likes along with widespread praise from Instagram users, with many commending the Korean man's spirit and the beautiful blend of cultures. "Undoubtedly you've got the best sasural dii," a user commented. "Sooo cuteeee. A dance video which will make you happy," another user wrote. "Ahhhh at this point I would just scream, this is so adorable," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Korean uncle-Indian aunty dance to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye here:

The fact that people from different cultures can come together and share each other's traditions is truly heartwarming and highlights the power of music and dance to bring people closer together. As Bollywood and other cultural waves continue to sweep across the world, we can expect to see more heartwarming moments like this that bring people together in celebration of our shared humanity

