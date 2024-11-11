Know why Pakistani tiktoker Minahil Malik is trending on internet again after MMS leak controversy

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Pakistani social media influencer Minahil Malik

Pakistan's most talked-about TikTok star Minahil Malik has once again grabbed attention on the internet, days after she announced her decision to quit the social networking app following the leak of an intimate video reportedly with her partner.

According to reports, the Pakistani TikTok star, who faced severe backlash over the alleged controversy, is now trending due to an old dance video in which she is seen grooving to the song "Mamushi." In the video, the social media influencer sports a stylish look, wearing a black top, a coat, and high-waisted blue pants.

It is noteworthy that since the dance video was first shared in August, it has now amassed over 4 million views, with continuous searches for the video. According to Google Trends, people are using keywords such as “Pakistani TikTok Viral Video" to search for information about the viral influencer, making it one of the top searches in several Indian states.

About the Minahil Malik Controversy

The Pakistani social media influencer, known for her dance videos on trending tracks and humorous content, first caught widespread attention when an intimate video with her boyfriend was leaked online.

While some people accused her of orchestrating the leak as a publicity stunt, the Pakistani social media star broke her silence on the controversy and announced her decision to quit the internet.

"It was not easy for me, but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care," she wrote in her last post on Instagram before announcing her decision to leave the app.