Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Did Pandavas undertake the holy yatra? Know here what religious scriptures say

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been important in Sanatan Dharma for centuries; its importance can also be seen in our religious texts. It is also considered to be the abode of Lord Shiva and the centre of spiritual energy. Even today, people go on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar every year. It is believed that no one has been able to climb Mount Kailash to date. In such a situation, the question arises whether the Pandavas had travelled to this holy mountain and were able to climb Mount Kailash. We will give you the answers to these questions in this article today.

Kailash is mentioned in mythological scriptures

In the Mahabharata, it is described that Mount Kailash is a snow-clad mountain situated between the Malayavad and Gandhamadana mountain ranges. The Mahabharata also mentions that there are lakes, beautiful forests, fruit trees, precious gems, herbs, and rivers near Mount Kailash, which is also true. In the Mahabharata, Kailash is also described as a path to reach heaven, although it is also said that only one who is free from sin will be able to conquer this mountain. It is believed that Yudhishthira, along with his brothers and wife, set out on a journey to heaven from here, but we will try to find out how true this is. Along with the Mahabharata, Mount Kailash is also mentioned in the Vishnu Purana and Ramayana.

Did the Pandavas undertake the Kailash Yatra or not?

After the Mahabharata war ended, the Pandavas started their journey to Mahaprasthan. The five Pandavas and Draupadi set out on this journey on foot. It is believed that a dog was also with them. This is also mentioned in the Mahaprasthanik Parva of the Mahabharata. However, only Dharmaraj Yudhishthira was able to reach heaven alive. However, it is not clearly described in any scripture that they travelled to Mount Kailash. It seems completely true that the route of the Pandavas' Mahaprasthan was near Kailash Mansarovar because Kailash has been called the gate to heaven in many texts, and it is assumed that they travelled to Mount Kailash. From a religious point of view, this fact also seems correct because there is no other place as sacred as Kailash.

Relationship between Pandavas and Lord Shiva

The Pandavas were great devotees of Lord Shiva. Their devotion and reverence for Lord Shiva are mentioned at many places in the Mahabharata. Arjuna performed severe penance to obtain the Pashupatastra from Lord Shiva. Arjuna also performed this penance in the Himalayan region. It is mentioned in the Van Parva of the Mahabharata. This place is located near Tapovan and Kedarnath in the state of Uttarakhand, which is geographically not very far from Kailash Mansarovar. This makes it clear that the Pandavas were devotees of Shiva, and they travelled around the Kailash region.

Mythology and religious beliefs

Religious texts like the Skanda Purana and Shiva Purana describe the glory of Manasarovar. It is written in these texts that only great men, sages, and divine souls can visit this holy pilgrimage. Some folk beliefs and legends also say that the Pandavas visited Kailash Manasarovar and had darshan of Lord Shiva in the Kailash area. However, this is not mentioned in any verse of the Mahabharata.

Mansarovar Lake

Mansarovar Lake is considered extremely sacred in Hinduism. According to beliefs, performing penance on the banks of this lake leads to spiritual development and divine sight. There is also a mention of Arjuna's penance in connection with the Pandavas' Himalayan travels. It is possible that Arjuna meditated and did penance near Mansarovar Lake near Kailash. In folk beliefs, there are many stories and interesting anecdotes about the Pandavas' Kailash Yatra. This forces us to believe that the Pandavas had travelled to Kailash Mansarovar, although there is no clear evidence of this.

