Jr NTR reacts to schoolboy's dance on hit song 'Daavudi' from 'Devara: Part 1' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jr NTR reacts to schoolboy's dance on Daavudi

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara: Part 1' was a hit at the box office and the audience loved it. However, it was not only the film but also the soundtracks that caught the attention of the viewers, one of them being Daavudi. The song featured Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and the hook steps were re-created by many on the internet. A video has now gone viral on the internet wherein a schoolboy can be seen dancing on Daavudi.

In the video, a group of students can be seen practising to the song, however, it is the boy in the centre who grabs the attention of the viewers. With an infectious energy, he can be seen perfectly performing to the song. The video also shows a choreographer guiding the students, however, the little boy can be seen dancing by himself without missing a beat.

The video garnered more than 30 million views with nearly 4 million likes and thousands of shares.

Even Jr NTR commented on the video. He wrote, " Absolutely adorable."

Watch here

Several users took to the comments section to share their appreciation. TV actress Sheetal Pandya said, “This kid is going to be a superstar 20 yrs later." One user commented, "That little handsome cute boy stole my heart."

Another user wrote, "One day he will come in the mainstream expression king. Future prabhu deva." A third user commented, "The moves and his brother who passed him shades are gonna be together forever buddies."

One of the comments reads, "The guy who passed him the shades is the only brother I need in my life.” Another user commented, “Dance like you don’t care about anything else.”

ALSO READ: Pakistani doctor slammed after his video 'why China smells so bad' goes viral, watch here