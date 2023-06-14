Jodhpur's sweet surprise: Rasgulla, gulab jamun, and rasmalai sabjis amaze netizens in viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Rasgulla, gulab jamun & rasmalai sabjis amaze netizens

Trending News: Food experiments often push the boundaries of culinary creativity, resulting in unique and unexpected combinations that challenge our taste buds. It's fascinating to witness how traditional ingredients can be transformed into something entirely different, creating a new and exciting gastronomic experience. One such intriguing experiment involves the fusion of rasgulla and rasmalai, two beloved Indian desserts, into savoury sabjis.

Rasgulla and rasmalai are well-known for their delectable sweetness and rich flavours. Rasgulla, a spongy cottage cheese dumpling soaked in sugar syrup, and rasmalai, soft cheese balls soaked in sweet, thickened milk, have become favourites among dessert lovers. However, the idea of incorporating these sweet treats into savoury dishes may seem unconventional to many.

In the city of Jodhpur, located in the colourful state of Rajasthan, a daring food vendor has taken on this culinary experiment. A viral video shared on the Facebook page Sadi Gaddi showcases this daring creation. In the video, a person walks into a restaurant and introduces the concept of these fusion sabjis. The scene then transitions to a server bringing out a plate of the innovative dish, accompanied by naan, salad, and lassi.

Watch the viral video here:

Since its posting on June 5, the video has garnered an impressive response, receiving over 3.1 million views, 35k likes and sparking a flurry of comments. Users are amazed by this culinary fusion and express their delight and appreciation through their reactions. Some are captivated by the concept, describing it as "wow" and "fantastic." Others eagerly express their desire to try the unique food creation, highlighting the deliciousness of the dish.

