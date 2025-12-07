Jaspal Bhatti's 'SOS Airlines' clip goes viral amid IndiGo crisis, netizens call him 'true visionary' | Video IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations.

As IndiGo continues to face a major operational meltdown, an old comedy scene from Jaspal Bhatti's classic TV show "Full Tension" has resurfaced on social media, and many feel it mirrors the present situation a little too closely.

The decades-old clip titled "SOS Airline" has gone viral just as IndiGo grapples with widespread cancellations and chaos. By December 7, the airline had cancelled over 2,100 flights, stranding thousands of passengers at airports across the country amid rising ticket prices.

In the video, Bhatti humorously plays an overworked SOS Airlines employee juggling multiple roles, a scenario many viewers are comparing to IndiGo's current situation. Bhatti plays a hapless airline official dealing with overbooked flights, confused counters, missing pilots, bungled paperwork, and constant announcements of delays attributed to vague "technical issues."

Netizens call him 'true visionary'

Many users sharing the video noted how Bhatti's decades-old satire, once seen as exaggerated humour, now feels uncannily relevant amid the ongoing IndiGo crisis.

A user names Ajay Bagga, shared the clip with caption, "Jaspal Bhatti got this so right decades back. H/T Full Tension , Jaspal Bhatti. Kudos Bhatti sahab. You were a true visionary."

"Jaspal Bhatti was ages ahead of his times!" said another user.

"Everyone talks about how The Simpsons predicted the future. But OGs know Jaspal Bhatti already decoded Indian aviation chaos & IPO madness with 'SOS Airlines' and 'PP waterballs IPO' True desi visionary!" Pratik Bagadia captioned the video.

Another social media user said, "Jaspal bhatti called it much ahead of times.."

