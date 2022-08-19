Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations: Photos, videos of dahi handi, kids dressed as Krishna & folk dances go viral

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations

Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations: It's Krishna's birthday and netizens are celebrating the day in full spirits. Devotees all across India are elated as after two years of subdued festivities due to the Covid pandemic, Janmashtami celebrations are being held with fervour this time. However, rise in the number of Covid cases is marring their spirits, leaving them worried.

On Janmashtami observed in August, several public fun fairs are organised and people from different states throng these to enjoy to the most. Also, several competitions are organised to add more enthusiasm. For instance, many places in Maharashtra dahi handi competitions are organised with big winning amounts. Gujarat, on the other hand, sees elaborate festivities as soon after Janmashtami comes Navratri. During the 10-day Navratri festival, people from all over the country gather in large numbers in Gujarat till late at night play Garaba. Artisans with various merry-go-rounds, rides and products from various cities are the major attractions in many places.

Netizens are sharing how they are celebrating Janmashtami with photos and videos. Take a look:

For the unversed, Krishna-Bhakts observe a full-day fast for Gokulashtami, and the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on the next morning with Dahi Handi.

Lord Krishna was born to Vasudeva and Devaki at midnight on this auspicious day and is a very important celebration in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. Every Hindu household decorates palkis and makes Chappan bhog to offer the god and celebrate his arrival.

