'Kutta pagal ho gaya hai’: Jaipur Municipal Corporation's unique website draws social media attention

In a departure from the usual formal tone of government websites, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has gained attention for its unique approach. Recently, social media users were entertained to discover that the complaints page on the website features a plethora of grievances expressed in colloquial Hindi.

Residents of Jaipur can lodge complaints ranging from concerns over the burgeoning stray dog population ("Kutte Bahut Ho Gaye Hai") to issues like residential properties being illegally used for commercial purposes ("Marriage Hall Chal Raha Hai"). The website's user-friendly interface allows citizens to easily register their complaints directly online.

This unconventional use of language has sparked a wave of positive reactions online, with users appreciating the municipality's effort to simplify communication and engage with the community effectively. The approach reflects a shift towards more accessible and relatable public service platforms in local governance.

The website's design reflects efforts to enhance the user experience and encourage citizen participation in municipal governance through straightforward and accessible communication channels.

