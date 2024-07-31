'It's never too late': Newly-married elderly German couple's love story will give you butterflies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM The elderly German couple's love story video is a must-watch.

Who doesn't believe in love? Everyone does but very few are lucky in love. But recently an elderly couple from Germany has made everyone believe in love once again. Their live story is proof that it's never too late to find true love. Street photographer Christopher Ward caught sight of Ingo and Elke, a newly-wed German couple, as they wandered through the charming streets of Paris.

The photographer happened to run meet Ingo and Elke, a recently married German couple, as they were strolling through Paris and asked them about their story.

After that, Christopher Ward started talking to the couple and posted a picture of their exchange on Instagram. Since it was posted last week, the video has received 19 million views.

The video begins with the photographer complimenting the elderly couple, which prompts Elke to share their remarkable love story. "I published a notice in the newspaper, Suddeutsche Zeitung, that I was looking for a man, and I got hundreds of responses. Hundreds," Elke said while pointing towards Ingo, "He was one of them!"

When asked about Elke's favourite thing about Ingo, she replied, "He is always curious about everything. Always looking for new and curious things."

Ingo who is an architect by profession, said, "I studied architecture, which is why I am always curious. I look at things upstairs and not downstairs."

Bremen and Hamburg, two distant German cities, were Elke and Ingo's places of residence before their marriage. Nevertheless, the pair was able to get together four times a week since that is the power of love.

Following that, the pair chose to reside in the same city. Ingo relocated to Bremen. They took their time getting to know one another, though, as Ingo continued to live in his apartment while they were apart.

Ingo referred to the house the couple purchased as "a typical Bremen house" after they had been dating for two years.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Soon after Ward posted the video, several users from different parts of the world started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "It's never too late..." while another one wrote, "I love Elke’s fashion. Wearing everything they’d say ‘a woman her age’ cannot wear, including the makeup. Elke believes in love, including self love, and I think that’s beautiful."

One wrote, "What a sweet beautiful story. Everyone needs love and companionship," while another one wrote, "How divine! There’s hope for us all."

