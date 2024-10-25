Investor’s Rs 25 LPA salary 'too little' for a family, expense list sparks debate online

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Investor’s Rs 25 LPA salary 'too little' for a family

When it comes to assessing how much money a family needs to survive in India, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Various factors, such as family size, cost of living, and lifestyle, influence the amount. An investor recently posted on X about this topic and calculated an amount that, in his perspective, is "too little" for a family to exist. As expected, his post sparked a controversy on social media.

“25 LPA is too little for running a family. 25 LPA = in hand 1.5L per month. A family of 3 would spend 1L on essentials, EMI / rent. 25K for eating out, movies, OTT, day trips. 25K for emergency and medical. Nothing left to invest,” investor Sourav Dutta explained, sparking a heated debate on X.

Dutta's article triggered a rush of responses on X. Some people agreed with him, while others opposed his opinion.

An individual wrote, “Rs 25 LPA with no debt and reasonable spending habits will become rich in a few years.” Another added, “So what do you want us to do? Clickbait tweets for attention.”

A third posted, “A family spending 25k a month for “medical” would never spend 25k a month on miscellaneous expenses like eating out, day trips, etc. Please don’t misguide people with ridiculous calculations.”

“You want to spend 25k on Dining out, OTT, and Movies EVERY MONTH, and then you complain you have nothing left to save !! Indians are weird,” a user wrote.

A person pointed out, “If that’s your lifestyle, even 50 lakhs won’t be enough. Don’t come at me but wealth is directly proportional to what you save, not what you earn,” while another added, “It is possible to manage family expenses within 75k. What nonsense. Who eats out with 25k, movies, OTT, and day trips… And who gets emergency medical bills of 25k every month?”

Previously, Dutta sparked a controversy on social media about tech industry pay. He maintained that Rs 25 lakh per year is "nothing" in today's economy, noting that even software experts earn more. He also questioned whether high salaries affect the labor market.

