Cute or Careless? Little girl riding scooter with father on pillion, netizens give mixed reactions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Little girl riding scooter with father on pillion

Driving necessitates a certain degree of maturity, judgment, and accountability. That is why each country has a minimum driving age to ensure that drivers have reached a level where they can operate a car safely. Unfortunately, there are times when children are seen riding bikes or in cars, and one such event has aroused concern among the public. It depicts a young girl riding a scooter with her father proudly riding a pillion.

"Shocking visuals from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," reads the caption accompanying the video. The video shows the girl in school uniform driving the scooter with her father behind her. They're seen without helmets.

As the video gained popularity, social media sites were inundated with comments, the majority of which criticized the father for failing to ensure his child's safety. "No hate for the kid, please. Parents need to be responsible," wrote one user, highlighting the importance of parental responsibility in such situations. Another user added, "This is exactly why so many accidents are happening. What kind of parenting is this?"

A user commented, “Where is the helmet, sir? Na khud pehna na beti ko pehnaya hai (Neither has he worn it, nor has he made his daughter wear it).” Other person demanded, “Arrest the father,” while a third expressed, “That’s the reason so many accidents are happening. I am not sure what kind of parenting is this?”

A few, however, remarked that the father was not doing anything wrong and even considered the incident "cute". “Ok, she is riding very nice, but it’s not age to ride and parents should take care of it, it’s very dangerous,” another comment read.

There have been cases around the world where children were discovered enjoying joyrides in their parents' or guardians' cars. In some cases, the consequences were tragic, with children smashing cars and killing others. Just like this instance in Delhi, where a boy rammed his uncle's Maruti Ciaz into an autorickshaw while speeding, killing the driver.

In a recent incident, a 17-year-old allegedly crashed his speeding Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two software workers.

Since being posted, the video has garnered 4.2 million views, igniting a wide range of opinions on the matter. What’s your take on it, cute or careless?

ALSO READ: Tomato trouble: Officers turn highway into a fruit fortress, looters leave disappointed | VIDEO