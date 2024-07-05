Internet applauds rescue team after cobra swallows cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Cobra swallows cough syrup in Bhubaneswar

Videos depicting a cobra's struggle to remove a swallowed cough syrup bottle have ignited discussions on social media about responsible waste disposal and littering. Susanta Nada, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, shared the incident on X, highlighting that it occurred in Bhubaneswar. Volunteers from the snake helpline assisted in rescuing the reptile.

The video begins with a scene of a cobra with a cough syrup bottle stuck in its mouth, visibly struggling to remove it. Concerned locals contacted volunteers from the 'snake helpline', who promptly arrived to assist. With precision, the rescue team safely extracted the bottle from the snake's throat before releasing it back into its natural habitat.

Mr Nanda's caption reads, “A Common cobra swallowed a cough syrup bottle in Bhubaneswar & was struggling to regurgitate it. Volunteers from the snake helpline gently widened the lower jaw to free the rim of the base of the bottle with great risk & saved a precious life. Kudos.”

In response to the July 3 video, which has amassed over 129,000 views, internet users expressed gratitude towards the rescue team and emphasized the need for responsible waste disposal to safeguard wildlife and the environment. One commenter commended, "Bravo and nice to help a living being."

Another user wrote, ''How many times must something like this happen before people take responsibility for disposing of their waste properly &safely? Thank you for sharing & raising awareness Susanta.'' A third user said, ''This is why strict rules for not littering should be made specially in and around protected areas.'' Another one commented, ''Humans have created so many problems for the other creatures on this planet In fact, small percentage of the human population have created far more problems for their own species.''

