Internet abuzz over video showing eels wriggling on Canada airport's tarmac | WATCH

A widely circulated video has captured a surprising event at Vancouver International Airport involving eels found scattered on the tarmac. Reports indicate these eels were part of a shipment transported by an Air Canada Cargo plane from Toronto to Vancouver. The footage reveals a damaged container on a still conveyor belt, from which eels measuring around half a meter emerged, falling onto the ground. Approximately twelve eels were seen wriggling on the tarmac, while in the background, a person reacted with shock to the unexpected scene.

According to Daily Hive Canada, officials from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) disclosed that the incident with the live eel shipment occurred on July 7. They added that airport staff swiftly collected the eels and securely repackaged them after the incident.

”A shipment of live eels was spilt onto the apron surface while ground handlers unloaded an aircraft at YVR. Thankfully at this time the live eels were collected and repackaged safely, ” said Tanya Crowell, communications specialist with Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Air Canada informed the portal that a shipment of eels arrived at YVR from Toronto. During unloading, there was an accidental spillage of the container, leading to the escape of some of the eels.

Since its release, the video has rapidly gone viral, sparking a wide range of reactions from amusement to concern. One person wrote, “The stuff nightmares are made of!!!” while another added, “Freakin’ nightmare right there.” Another user commented, “such a waste of good unagi, well I do hope they were saved and made it to the kitchen of some deserving sushi chef.”A third user said, “Baggage handlers might be more careful if it was possible every item on a plane had snakes in it!”

One user joked, “How does that box get through security when I can’t bring mouthwash.” Another quipped, “With hindsight, I can see why the movie makers rejected “Eels On A Runway”.” Someone else wrote, “They’re eels. Why is no one going to put them back into water? The box they are in suggests they knew what was inside.”

