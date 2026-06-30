'Jhooth bologe toh...': Influencer who mocked Ketan Agarwal's murder issues apology after backlash

New Delhi:

An influencer has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after videos of her mocking the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal surfaced online. The clips, widely shared on X, triggered sharp criticism from users, eventually prompting the creator to post a public apology.

The controversy began after X user Varun shared a screen recording of the influencer making light of Agarwal's death. As the clip spread across social media, many users condemned her remarks as insensitive, while the backlash soon led her to release a video expressing regret for what she had said.

Video mocking Ketan Agarwal sparks backlash

In the now-viral clip, the influencer appeared to joke about Ketan Agarwal's murder and suggested he "deserved" what happened because he "lied" about his baldness.

She said, "So guys kya dekh rahi hu main, ye jo launda hai Pune ka, uske baal hi nahi the! Ab aap aise jhooth bologe toh maroge hi na, #Ihatemen. Do aadmi kya mar gaye, mard samaj me darr faila hua hai."

Sharing the video, X user Varun wrote, "This girl was laughing at Ketan's murder and saying he deserved it just because he was bald. Now when people are calling her out and she's getting hate, she started crying, playing the victim card, and begging for sympathy. Avg. Feminist Behaviour For Sympathy Gaining."

The clip quickly gained traction on X, with many users criticising the influencer's remarks. According to posts circulating online, she also faced widespread trolling after the video reached a much larger audience.

Influencer apologises after criticism

Following the backlash, the influencer uploaded a lengthy apology video, admitting that her comments had been inappropriate and expressing regret for turning a serious incident into a joke.

She said she was "very, very sorry" for the language she had used and insisted that the video was not created for publicity. She also apologised directly to Ketan Agarwal's family, saying she never supported violence and did not have a "murderer mentality."

The influencer further explained that although she had previously used the phrase "I hate men" because of her own personal experiences, she never intended to target innocent people or judge anyone solely on the basis of gender.

She also thanked the creator who reposted her original video, saying the criticism had helped her realise the matter was "not a joke."

While accepting responsibility for her remarks, she appealed to people to stop sending abusive messages, arguing that criticism of her actions was fair but personal abuse was not. She ended the video by promising that such an incident would not happen again.

Social media reacts

The apology did little to calm the conversation online, with many users continuing to criticise both the original video and the influencer's explanation.

One user wrote, "She deserves all the hate. Had not she been called out, authority wouldn't have taken any action in this gynocentric system."

Another commented, "Generations are dumb. They respond promptly, but when real mindset leaks, it's a mirror that haunts them long after."

A separate user described the apology by writing, "Hatred, Gaslighting, Manipulation, Guilt Tripping, Victimhood, Narcissism, Scapegoating… All in the same video."

Another simply wrote, "She is such a piece of trash."

ALSO READ: Man hangs out of speeding auto while shooting reel, crashes into cyclist | Watch viral video