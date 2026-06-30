Man hangs out of speeding auto while shooting reel, crashes into cyclist | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

A cyclist was knocked off his bicycle after a man hanging out of a moving auto rickshaw struck him while apparently filming a social media reel. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral and triggered widespread criticism over the dangers of creating online content on busy roads.

The footage has reignited concerns about reckless stunts carried out for social media engagement, with many users arguing that public roads are increasingly becoming backdrops for risky videos that put innocent people in harm's way.

How the incident unfolded

The video appears to have been recorded by a dashcam mounted on a biker travelling behind the auto rickshaw.

It shows a man leaning dangerously out of the moving vehicle while swinging and dancing as the auto speeds down the highway, seemingly recording a reel.

Within moments, he crashes into a cyclist travelling along the same road. The impact knocks the cyclist off balance, sending him and his bicycle crashing onto the highway.

What has drawn particular criticism online is what happened next.

Rather than stopping after the collision, the auto continued driving away while the man hanging out of it appeared to carry on as though nothing had happened.

The biker following behind reacted immediately. He stopped his motorcycle as the cyclist fell in front of him, rushed over to help, removed the bicycle that had trapped the man underneath and assisted him in getting back on his feet.

Several bystanders also gathered at the scene and helped the cyclist.

Watch the video here:

Internet criticises reckless reel culture

The clip has sparked strong reactions across social media, with many users condemning the growing trend of performing dangerous stunts for online attention.

Several commenters said public roads were increasingly being treated like "personal stunt circuses" for filming reels, often putting unsuspecting commuters at risk of injury.

Others argued that the race for social media views had encouraged dangerously irresponsible behaviour and called for strict legal action against those who endanger others while creating content.

ALSO READ: 'Even my Maruti 800 had AC': Indian man reveals surprising truth about British cars during heatwave