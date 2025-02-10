Influencer lands in hospital after running through 1,000 strips of duct tape | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The influencer lands in the hospital after running through 1,000 strips of duct tape.

Australian influencer Lil Golo, known for his crazy stunts and daring videos, decided to take on a new challenge – running through 1,000 rolls of duct tape. In a recent Instagram post, he hyped up his followers for the upcoming stunt, promising it to be his most epic one yet. Donning a black short, Lil Golo confidently started his run, with his camera crew (friends) capturing every moment.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse as he failed in the first attempt to run through the duct tape, causing immense pain. Despite this, Lil Golo continued with the stunt, determined to finish what he had started. But as he reached the mark, he collapsed from exhaustion and severe injuries caused by the duct tape. He was rushed to the hospital.

Covered in tattoos and with a spiky haircut, he dashes through the pieces of tape with sunglasses on. His friends recording the video cheer him on as he goes through 100 pieces of tape with minimal trouble.

To carry off his strange act, the camera then turns to him purchasing $400 worth of duct tape. He decides to move directly to 1,000 strips rather than setting the next hurdle at 200 or 500 strips. As he dashes toward the wall of tape and is slammed to the ground, a throng gathers to support him.

Take a look at the viral video here:

"I'm glad he didn't break his neck," a man holding his hand adds. Lil Golo is seen wearing a neck brace at the hospital at the end of the video. After the duct tape stunt, the creator, who is renowned for his "unique" stunts, stated that he is now thinking of "retiring."

While sharing a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram, Lil Golo said, “I am about to drop the dumbest video I’ve ever done after they release me from here I think I am gonna retire lil golo stunt arc after this one. Sorry for scaring everyone who was there today I'm alive don't worry love you all."

