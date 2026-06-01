Desi Paris Fashion Week! Indian women in sarees at Eiffel Tower win the internet

New Delhi:

While Paris is called the city where fashion reigns supreme, an array of Indian ladies has been making waves with their stylishness, which does not necessarily require expensive designer outfits. An online video clip featuring an array of Indian ladies dressed in vibrant sarees having fun near the Eiffel Tower has gone viral. As people ridiculed the image on social media, several others stepped forth to praise the Indian ladies for embodying joy and confidence.

The clip has since sparked a wider conversation about travel, self-expression and why people are often criticised for simply enjoying themselves.

Sarees take centre stage in Paris

The viral video shows a group of Indian women confidently dressed in sarees while exploring one of the world's most recognisable landmarks. Their traditional costumes became a contrast to the surroundings of Paris, which turned out to be visually pleasing for many people. For some, it was like being able to showcase Indian culture outside India. Others just saw a group of friends enjoying their trip together.

Social media users rush to defend the women

While the video attracted a mix of reactions, many social media users were quick to support the women. One user wrote, "This is actually wholesome. The hate says more about the haters than them. Let women live their lives without your negativity. Pure happiness isn't cringe." Another comment highlighted the emotional significance behind such trips.

"PoV: You worked hard your whole life, raised kids, managed a house, saved every penny and finally live your dream in Paris in your favourite saree. This is pure joy." Several users pointed out that there was nothing controversial about the video. "Just mammas living their lives. No one's being harmed, no one's being excluded. It's just a group of people enjoying themselves, creating memories and finding happiness in each other's company."

Why the video resonated with so many people

For many, the clip was relatable due to the fulfilment of a common dream for many families. Travelling internationally often symbolises years of planning, saving, and sacrifices. For many women, especially those who dedicated decades to taking care of their families, such trips are a form of compensation for all their years of hard work. In addition, the clip went against the common assumption that travellers have to be part of a destination to fully immerse in their surroundings. In contrast, the women highlighted their identity by dressing in ways that made them feel more comfortable.

Reminder that joy doesn't need permission

Most of the comments on this viral moment had nothing to do with clothing or travel; rather, they revolved around happiness. It seems that many people believe that harmless fun is labeled "cringe" simply because it does not meet someone's idea of how they should act.

Ultimately, what became so widely shared was a clip of joyful women smiling and having fun in one of the most famous cities in the world. And according to many reactions on social media platforms, joy and happiness definitely don't need permission.

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