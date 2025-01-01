'Pure goosebumps': Indian Railways welcomes new year 2025 in unique style, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@TRAINWALEBHAIYA The video of the celebration was posted on social media.

New Year 2025: As 2025 began, people across the country celebrated the New Year in diverse ways. While some welcomed the year with friends, others marked the occasion by cutting cakes with their families at midnight. Among these celebrations, a unique gesture by Indian Railways employees and train pilots has caught the internet’s attention through a viral video.

Heartwarming railway celebration goes viral

A video capturing a unique New Year celebration at a railway platform is making waves on social media. The clip shows railway employees, passengers, and train pilots ushering in 2025 with enthusiasm. As the clock struck midnight, people on the platform erupted in cheers to welcome the New Year. Meanwhile, train horns blared in unison, with locomotive pilots joining the celebration by sounding their horns. The video also shows people recording the moment on their phones, capturing the joy and unity of the celebration.

Viral on social media

The video, shared on X by the handle @trainwalebhaiya, is captioned, “Pure goosebumps! Indian Railways welcomes 2025 in style.” Since its upload, the video has garnered over 200,000 views and continues to receive appreciation. A user commented, “What an incredible way to welcome 2025!” while another described it as the "Best New Year celebration." Indian Railways, with its unique and heartfelt gesture, has once again demonstrated the spirit of unity and celebration that binds the country together.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

India celebrated new year

It should be mentioned here that people across the country celebrated the arrival of the new year with great joy and fervour. As the new year 2025 begins, large numbers of devotees also thronged temples and ghats across the country to mark the occasion with spiritual fervour and joy. The air resonated with the auspicious sounds of conch shells, the rhythmic clanging of puja bells, and devotional chants, creating a serene yet festive ambience. Devotees gathered in the early hours, many braving chilly weather, to offer prayers and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and good health in the year ahead.

