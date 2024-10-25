IAS officer Tina Dabi bows her head before BJP leader '5 times in 7 seconds', video sparks public interest

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DARSHITVEN Tina Dabi was seen bowing her head repeatedly before a BJP leader in Rajasthan.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Tina Dabi, known widely for her top performance in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination, has once again found herself in the spotlight. Dabi, who is currently serving as the District Collector of Rajasthan's Barmer, attracted attention online due to a video in which she was seen interacting with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia. The video is now making rounds on social media in which Dabi can be seen respectfully greeting Poonia.

In the video, Poonia can be heard commending Dabi for her efforts in enforcing cleanliness in Barmer. “Dadagiri karke safai karwa rahe ho lekin achcha kaam kar rahi ho” (You are bullying people and asking them to maintain cleanliness. But you are doing good work)," the former state BJP chief said. In response to this, Dabi was seen bowing her head multiple times in quick succession, reportedly "five times in seven seconds," with her hands folded as she greeted the senior leader.

Video sparks debate

Dabi’s repeated gestures of respect have drawn varied reactions from people on social media, with some users interpreting the greeting as a demonstration of cultural courtesy and respect, while others have speculated on its implications.

Poonia, a prominent figure within the BJP, holds significant influence in the region, making the interaction especially notable in the context of Rajasthan’s political scenario. The video has fueled discussions and highlighted Dabi's diplomatic approach in her role as a senior administrative officer in Rajasthan. While some appreciated the gesture as a mark of respect, others voiced differing opinions, suggesting that an IAS officer of her standing “shouldn’t bend” in front of politicians.

