Hyderabad-based CEO's remark on 'India's holiday list' ruining work culture sparks online debate While it is important to recognise the CEO's concerns regarding work culture and productivity, it is also important to realise the importance of these holidays in our society.

New Delhi:

The CEO of a Hyderabad firm recently initiated an online controversy when he made a provocative statement regarding India's holiday list and its impact on work culture. In the view of the CEO, India's extensive holiday list is destroying the work culture and productivity of workers.

This comment has brought a heated debate among individuals, with some completely disagreeing with the CEO's opinion.

Ravikumar Tummalacharla, founder and CEO of Cleanrooms Containments, a bio containment company, took to LinkedIn and wrote, "Too many holidays, no work moving! The overload of public and optional holidays, combined with weekends, often brings work to a standstill. In just April 2025, we've had 10+ holidays, and most offices are seeing no file movement for weeks," in a long post along the list of Holidays in April.

Urging PM Modi and the Labour Ministry to take steps related to frequent holidays in India, he said, "China is 60 years ahead because they prioritise economic momentum. In India, we often migrate abroad in search of smoother systems and faster processes. It is time to rethink our holiday culture and strike a better balance."

Take a look at his viral post here:

CEO's Post

However, his post has sparked online debate. One of the users wrote, "So the solution to India’s economic growth is cancelling Diwali, Eid, and Good Friday? Sounds like you’re more annoyed about not getting email replies than genuinely concerned about MSMES. Productivity isn’t killed by holidays, it’s killed by poor systems, red tape, and pretending that work = 24/7 grind. China didn’t get ahead by skipping Easter, they invested in logistics, tech, and efficiency. Maybe try that instead of blaming the calendar."

While another one wrote, "Too many holidays, no work moving!’ — or maybe, too little planning, too few smart tools, and too much finger-pointing? It’s 2025. AI exists. Workflow automation exists. But sure, let’s blame culture instead of the lack of adaptive leadership. Much easier that way. @ Mr. Founder and CEO."