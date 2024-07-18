'Humko puchna chahiye' Ashneer Grover reacts to BITS Goa dropout's claim of earning 35 lakh per month

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ashneer Grover reacts to BITS Goa dropout's claim of earning 35 lahks per month.

A 22-year-old resident of Bengaluru who recently departed BITS Pilani, Ishan Sharma became well-known for presenting a podcast with guests Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, Sarthak Ahuja, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani.

Ishan said on the show that he made Rs 35 lakh last month, although he expressed worries over this accomplishment. Ashneer Grover generated a lot of attention with her remarkably funny answer to Ishan's statement.

Ishan Sharma said that the Rs 35 lakhs a month was not much, considering that he wanted to "go outside and do business" during their conversation.

During their podcast, Ashneer Grover, Asish Mohapatra, and Sanjeev Bikhchandani voiced shock and scepticism at Ishan Sharma's claim of making a sizable sum in just one month.

After listening to Ishan's claim of earning Rs 35 lakh a month, Ashneer Grover has the funniest reaction.

Ashneer Grover said, “Tu yahan baithna chahiye, humko puchna chahiye (You should sit at our places, and we should be questioning you.)”

Take a look at the viral video here:

Ashneer Grover revealed later in the podcast that, at the age of 22, he made nothing, which contrasts dramatically with Ishan Sharma's reported profits. Sarthak Ahuja and Sanjeev Bikhchandani disclosed their monthly earnings of Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively, while Asish Mohapatra indicated his Rs 35,000 monthly salary.

After the video became viral, it attracted over 80,000 views and a plethora of likes and comments, indicating that people were interested in the topic.

On of the X user wrote, "Its good that he is making 35LPM. But as soon as he become famous for this it'll create a FOMO moment for any college student at this stage. Even though I'm 23 and not earning A penny all depends on Dad but working on something that'll match the earnings of the same guy at that age." While another one wrote, "Those who are feeling behind & FOMO from Ishan, just see the reaction of everyone. One was making anything close to the amount Ishan is making today. Everyone has their own journey, just focus on yours."

ALSO READ: 'No alien language': Bengaluru man takes on Blinkit over Hindi notifications, faces backlash | SEE