'Hold on...': Sets the tone as Sergio Gor takes charge as US envoy to India

New Delhi:

Sergio Gor is the new United States Ambassador to India who was sworn in during a ceremony at the US Embassy in New Delhi. While the event drew diplomats, officials and guests in large numbers, it was Gor’s choice of background music that caught immediate attention. As he walked up to the podium to take the oath of office, the 1966 soul classic ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’’ by Sam & Dave played across the venue, prompting smiles and cheers from the gathered crowd. The upbeat track, known for its infectious rhythm and confident refrain, lent a distinctive and symbolic note to the otherwise formal occasion.

The song and its symbolism

Written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’’ topped the Billboard Hot R&B chart and remains one of the most recognisable soul anthems of its era. The song’s message of reassurance and arrival appeared to resonate with Gor’s message as he stepped into his new diplomatic role.

Sam Moore, one half of the legendary duo Sam & Dave, passed away last year at the age of 89, adding a note of nostalgia to the moment.

Gor’s appointment comes at a time when India–US relations have faced visible strains. These include President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of having brokered an India-Pakistan ceasefire following Operation Sindoor, as well as Washington’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

Against this backdrop, Gor’s first remarks were closely watched for signals on the future direction of bilateral ties.

On the Trump–Modi equation

In his maiden address after taking charge, Gor highlighted what he described as a “genuine” and high-level relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I've traveled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real,” Gor said, according to ANI. “The United States and India are bound not only by shared interests but also by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end.”

‘World’s oldest and largest democracies’

Striking a warm and respectful tone, Gor said he was assuming office with a clear mission to deepen ties with India. “It is great to be here as the United States Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to elevate the partnership between our two nations to the next level,” he said.

Describing the India–US relationship, he added, “This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy.”