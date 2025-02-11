'Hanuman set Lanka on fire': Hilarious memes flood internet after monkey causes power outage in Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Memes flood internet after monkey causes power outage

Monkeys tend to be big troublemakers. From eating food to stealing sunglasses, these animals are highly mischievous. While these situations tend to cause minor inconveniences, this time the problems have been much bigger. According to an official, a monkey caused a power outage in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Energy Minister Kumara Jayakodi said, "A monkey came into contact with our grid transformer, causing an imbalance in the power system." After the statement from the minister, several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their concerns.

One of the users wrote, "One monkey = total chaos. Time to rethink infrastructure?" Another wrote, "Only in Sri Lanka can a monkey knock out the entire nation’s electricity."

While these highlight the country's energy security struggles, there were also memes linked to Hanuman from the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

An X user wrote, "Once upon a time, Hanuman set Lanka on fire. This time, a monkey caused a power outage and left the whole country in darkness. Evolution? Na it's, just an energy-efficient upgrade. Maybe it's time for some Hanuman-proof engineering!"

The post is gaining traction with several users commenting under the post. One of the users wrote, "What shocks me(pun not intended) is that srilanka relies on a singular source of power generation."

Another user commented, "Monkeys and Sri Lanka is not getting along well it seems."

Earlier, in another similar incident, Sri Lanka had to undergo a 90-minute power cut following a breakdown in a coal power plant. The state power entity, Ceylon Electricity Board, arrived at this decision given the shortage of supply owing to the failure at the 900-megawatt Norochcholai coal power plant in the northwestern region. In a statement, the Ceylon Electricity Board said that the 90-minute rationing will be in two slots between 3 pm and 9.30 pm in different areas on two days.

