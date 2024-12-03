Groom receives 2.56 crore in cash, car worth Rs 75 lakh, video of royal wedding goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : X Groom receives 2.56 crore in cash, car worth Rs 75 lakh

A video of a wedding ceremony is creating a buzz on the internet, not for its unusual dance moves, or stage blunders but for its extravagant display of wealth. The video is of a Muslim wedding ceremony, filmed at a resort on the Meerut-Delhi-Dehradun Highway has gained attention of the social media users.

In the viral video, it is seen that the bride's family is giving Rs. 2.56 crore in cash as dowry, presented in a suitcase to the groom's family. The groom's sister in laws was gifted Rs 11 lakh rupees in the name of the ritual called 'Joota Chupai''. Similarly, Rs 8 lakh was handed to the mulana who officiated the Nikah ceremony, and the local mosque was gifted Rs 8 lakh.

Car worth Rs 75 lakh

In the clip, a person was seen announcing that Rs. 75 lahks in cash amount are being given for purchasing a car. After this, the girl's family gives some suitcases to the groom's family, which are believed that these were filled with full of notes.



Social media reaction

In response to this video, a user commented, ''All such big fat wedding expenses must be charged with GST of 28% while relief should be given to goods of daily consumption bought by the poor & middle class.'' Some users are saying that the income tax and ED raids should be conducted at the houses of such people.