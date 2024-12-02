Groom plays Ludo with friends during wedding ceremony, pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The groom plays ludo with friends during a wedding ceremony in a viral photo.

The wedding day is very special for all of us. On the wedding day, we start a new chapter of our life. To make this day successful, the family members start preparing for the wedding a month in advance. Many types of rituals are performed at the wedding, so people prepare for every ritual. On the wedding day, Pandit ji completes the wedding by reciting mantras in the mandap. During this, the wedding couple has to listen carefully to Pandit Ji's words and his mantras. The attention of the bride and groom as well as the whole family is towards Pandit ji so that no ritual is missed. The rituals are followed as per Pandit ji. But a picture of such a wedding came out on social media, seeing which people started saying whether this was a wedding or a joke.

A photo of the groom playing Ludo in the wedding hall went viral

A picture is going viral on social media. It can be seen that the Pandit ji sitting in the mandap is reciting the mantra of the wedding rituals. At the same time, the groom is completely focused on playing Ludo. Looking at the picture, it can be clearly said that this game is being played in the wedding mandap. On one hand, while the wedding rituals are being performed, on the other hand, the groom is busy playing Ludo. His full attention is on his yellow piece. With which he is making his move. During this time, someone took a picture of the groom and posted it on social media. Which is now becoming increasingly viral.

People got angry at the groom's actions

Seeing this viral picture, the internet public got angry and started criticising the groom and his family. People commented on the video and wrote - "what kind of joke is going on." Some people have also made funny comments while reacting to the picture. As a user wrote - "Weddings will keep happening but Ludo is very important." This picture has been shared on social site X from an account named @Muskan_nnn. The caption of which reads - "Bhai has his own priorities." After sharing the picture, it has received 462.2k views and 10 thousand likes so far.

