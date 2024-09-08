Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesha idol adorned with 125000 suparis wows Internet | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ganesha idol adorned with 125000 suparis wows Internet

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 was observed on September 7, devotees and artists were all prepared to honor Lord Ganesha in grand and creative ways. One particular creation has taken the internet by storm, a stunning Ganesha idol beautifully adorned with 125,000 suparis (betel nuts), showcasing the devotion and craftsmanship of its creators.

The unique idol, featured in a viral video, has captured the imagination of people around the world. The meticulous work that went into designing and placing each supari is a testament to the dedication of those involved. The suparis, often associated with Hindu rituals, are carefully placed to form the intricate details of Lord Ganesha’s features, from his iconic elephant trunk to his graceful form.

Watch the video here:

The video of the supari-adorned Ganesha idol has not only gone viral but has also drawn admiration for its eco-friendly design. The use of natural materials like suparis is a nod to the growing environmental consciousness among devotees who aim to celebrate the festival in a respectful way of nature.

Taking to the comments section, several users wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while others commented, " Jai Shree Ganesha".

This extraordinary artistic effort reflects the deep cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm throughout India and by Hindus globally. The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, begins with the installation of elaborately decorated idols in homes, temples, and pandals (temporary stages). The ten-day festival is filled with prayers, offerings, and celebrations, culminating in the immersion of the idols in rivers or the sea.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Chennai's Lord Ganesha idol based on Ram Mandir theme goes viral | WATCH