Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Chennai's Lord Ganesha idol based on Ram Mandir theme goes viral | WATCH

A unique idol of Lord Ganesha was unveiled in Chennai by Tamil Nadu BJP functionaries and members. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of God was revealed, which is based on the theme of Lord Ram of the iconic temple in Ayodhya. The meticulously crafted replica, which closely resembles the original Ram Lala temple has been designed to honour Lord Ganesha during the festival. The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi began today, September 7, and is being celebrated across India.

The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are engaged in various preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the nation. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

In Mumbai, the festive atmosphere was further heightened with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol. This iconic Ganesh idol, managed by the Kambli family for over eight decades, is a focal point of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, has been a revered site since its establishment in 1934.

Additionally, in Nagpur, the Shri Ganesh Mandir Tekdi commenced its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with traditional morning prayers and aarti. The temple, reportedly over 250 years old, is renowned for its self-existent deity, whose shrine is said to grow over time.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, celebrates Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the embodiment of wisdom and intelligence.