From utility to creativity: Viral videos show stunning paper bag transformations | WATCH

New Delhi:

World Paper Bag Day is celebrated every year on July 12 to raise awareness about the harmful effects of plastics on our environment. On this day, creators from diverse backgrounds—artists, hobbyists, and especially Gen Z—are transforming Instamart's brown paper bags into vibrant works of art. Videos showcasing these creations are gaining popularity online and inspiring people to reuse these bags for various purposes.

On Instagram, one user turned a bag into a charming DIY mini notebook or vintage-style journal, repurposing the kraft paper as a tactile memory keeper. In another reel, a colourful portrait sketched entirely with crayons demonstrates how accessible, everyday materials can be used for bold artistic expression.

Meanwhile, sustainability blends with street style as one creator upcycles a delivery bag into a hand-painted tote, giving the packaging a fashionable second life. Perhaps most whimsical of all is an elaborate paper bag castle with turrets and windows, showing that a bit of imagination can transform humble packaging into a fairytale. Each project reflects personal storytelling, nostalgia, and artistic exploration.

Social Media Reactions

On Instagram, users are praising each project for its emphasis on personal storytelling, nostalgia, and artistic experimentation. One creator noted, "There’s something freeing about drawing on a paper bag. It’s already fulfilled its purpose, so there’s no pressure to be perfect." Another caption read, "From kraft to craft," highlighting the joy of creating with simple, eco-friendly materials and a bit of imagination.

One user commented on a colourful portrait sketched in a reel, saying, "Your true followers know it's been reposted, and this is going to go viral because creating a portrait with just these crayons is very creative. You're very talented!"

Another user added, "Wow, that's one of the best upcycled crafts!" in response to a hand-painted tote reel.