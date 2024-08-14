Former students seek principal's 'cane blessings' at high school reunion, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Former students seek principal's 'cane blessings' at high school reunion

In our busy lives, it's often challenging to maintain old connections, regularly see family members, and stay in touch with friends. Many of us struggle to remember the last time we met with former classmates or caught up with childhood friends. If you can't recall when it was last, you're not alone. It's been quite a while for most of us. High school reunions present a great opportunity for former classmates, friends, and acquaintances to come together and reminisce. To celebrate their reunion, a group of former students decided to do something out of the ordinary.

Former students of a school decided to reenact a tradition where they received "cane blessings" from their former principal as part of a reunion. A video of the event was posted online, showing the principal giving each of the men a symbolic cane "beating" as part of their reunion gathering.

The video caption revealed that among the former students were police officers, physicians, advocates, company owners, and even teachers or school proprietors. The alumni were dressed in their old school uniforms—white shirts and trousers—with some carrying backpacks. They lined up in front of a staircase, each taking their turn to approach the principal, who stood in front, dressed entirely in white and holding a stick.

Laughter fills the air as former students recall their school days while receiving their “beating” from the principal. They view this tradition of receiving a “caning” as a tribute to the principal's role in their achievements.

Watch the viral video:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 900K views on the social media platform. One user wrote on the post, “This is lovely.. such an endearing sight. Good old days ka schooling.” Another X user wrote, “Golden days of life. ”A third user commented, “Superb! This video instantly took me to my school days…lots of memories better to forget.” A fourth user humorously wrote, “These must be backbenchers.”

ALSO READ: CCTV captures encounter between lions and village dogs in Gujarat's Amreli, video goes viral | WATCH