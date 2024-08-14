CCTC captures encounter between lions and village dogs in Gujarat's Amreli, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X CCTC captures encounter between lions and village dogs in Gujarat's Amreli

On a tense night in Gujarat's Amreli, two lions attempted to intimidate and allegedly attack a pair of village dogs separated only by a gate. The gate stood as the only barrier protecting the dogs from the lions' fierce roars and aggression. A nearby CCTV camera captured the dramatic encounter, showing the confrontation between the lions and the dogs. Surprisingly, the video ended on an unexpected note, as it revealed the fearless dogs boldly chasing away the lions without hesitation.

A viral video on social media shows a 'lions vs dogs' encounter, reportedly from Savarkundla in Gujarat's Amreli district. The location is about 76 km from Gir National Park, the renowned habitat of the Asiatic lion in India.

Watch the viral video:

The video begins with a lion approaching a gate, attempting to break through to reach a dog on the other side. As the lion tries to intimidate the dog, another dog quickly joins the scene, standing alongside its companion. The two dogs remain fearlessly near the gate. Although the camera didn't capture any audio, it's believed that the dog continuously barked at the lion, either to alert nearby people or to scare off the big cat.

Spotting two dogs on the other side of the gate, another lion joined its companion, and the pair attempted to break through the gate with force. Despite their efforts, the gate held firm, and the dogs remained unscathed. However, the expected attack didn't occur. After some time, the lions reportedly gave up and retreated into the bushes. Was it solely the dogs' bravery that saved them? Not entirely. A watchman on duty used a torch to signal his presence and keep an eye on the wild animals. Moments later, he was seen approaching the gate and securing it tightly.

