Forest officials rescue rhino calf, lift it on their shoulders | Watch viral video

A team of forest officials rescued a rhinoceros calf that was stuck in a swamp. Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the animal being rescued from the swamp. The video which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) has received more than 28.3K views with nearly 1.5K likes.

Kaswan captioned the video, "This is a video from August. When a rhino calf weighing 600-700 kgs was rescued by lifting on shoulders by our teams. Sometime this is what conservation looks like !!"

In the video, the rhino calf can be seen stuck in the swamp trying to get out. Later, a team of forest officials can be seen rescuing the calf. It is the team's coordinated effort that catches the attention of the viewers.

Watch the video here

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "This reminds of the cutest book from CBT or NBT that told a similar story of rescuing a rhino mumma!"

Another user wrote, "Mata prakriti ki sewa kar rhe h ap sab. Chitragupt Maharaj avashya sangyan lenge. Ap sabka Kalyan ho." A third user wrote, "calf weighing 600-700kgs? Nature , you beauty kudos to the team for putting this mammoth of effort in rescuing the calf .."

A fourth comment reads, "What an effort it takes to rescue such huge wildlife species.. glad u share such real stories..

forests n forest conservation is a serious profession actually and passion n care never fades here if u enjoy doing this .. excellent efforts."

Another comment under the post says, "Hoeray for the team."

Kaswan on his X account shares several instances from the forest and has a massive following of 473K followers.

