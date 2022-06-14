First-ever video uploaded on YouTube was 17 years ago and just 19 seconds long. Watch it here

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE First video of YouTube

YouTube had shared the first ever video that was uploaded on the platform. It was 17 years ago and was just 19 seconds long. The verified Instagram account of YouTube posted the first-ever video that was uploaded on the website. The first upload on the site was by YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim. In the video, he is seen at the San Diego Zoo standing in front of a bunch of elephants. "All right, so here we are in front of the elephants. Cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks, and that's, that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say," Karim is heard saying in the video.

"If you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest," the caption of the video on Instagram reads. Netizens were amused to see the video. "First YouTube video is a vlog," said a user, while another noted, "I knew it but I'm astonished by watching how much we've grown on YouTube and youtube itself." "Elephant is the first animal shown in youtube," said a third, whereas a fourth one noted, "Who would have thought YouTube would become so huge." Watch the first-ever video uploaded on YouTube here:

The video is still available on Jawed Karim's verified YouTube channel and has over 235 million views to date. It is titled,"Me at the zoo," with San Diego as the location. It also has a pinned comment by the San Deigo Zoo's channel which reads, "We're so honored that the first ever YouTube video was filmed here!"

For the unversed, YouTube is an online video sharing and social media platform. It was launched on February 14, 2005, by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim. It is owned by Google, and as per the statistics, it is the second most visited website, after Google Search.