FIR against man and his husky for praying at Kedarnath temple, but internet supports them

Rohan Tyagi and his husky nawab were at the Kedarnath temple recently

Pics and videos of Nawab at Kedarnath went viral on social media

Rohan Tyagi, a Noida-based Vlogger, had no idea that taking his doggo Nawab to the Kedarnath Temple would result in an FIR being filed against him. Rohan has been reportedly booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making his pet dog touch the idol of Nandi at the Kedarnath shrine. At first, the video was liked by many on social media but as it started to get viral, it caused trouble for Rohan.

In the video posted on the internet, Rohan and Nawab are seen bowing done in reverence in front of Nandi's idol at Kedarnath. A priest also blesses the duo. Rohan makes his dog's paws touch Nandi and this resulted in an outrage within some sections of the devotees.

Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Wednesday demanded stern action against Rohan. An FIR lodged by the committee's CEO at the behest of its president Ajendra Ajay demanded stern action against the accused saying the viral video has hurt the religious sentiments of people.

Here are some pictures and videos of Nawab with his owner Rohan at Kedarnath temple during their recent visit.

Meanwhile, netizens have come out in support of Rohan and his dog. "Bhai ap to sabhi jagah le kr jao nawaab ko jisko jo bolna hai bolne dijiyega kuch ni fhaltu ka propaganda bna rhe befkuf log (sic)," wrote on social media user reacting Nawab's video at Kedarnath. Another netizen commented, "We support nawab dogs r much better than humans (sic)."

Nawab was a sort of an attraction at Kedarnath with many flocking around him for pictures and petting him.