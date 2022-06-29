Farhan Akhtar's cameo in Ms Marvel episode 4 invites memes on Twitter, fans say 'bas itna sa'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar made his Hollywood debut with Marvel Cinematic Universe's miniseries, Ms Marvel's episode 4 on Wednesday. Ahead of the show's premiere, Farhan had shared the teaser of the episode and introduced his character as Waleed and Aramis Knight as Red Dagger in the show. In the show, Farhan is seen sporting mid-shoulder level hair and a full-grown beard. His character is seen imparting wisdom to Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. The fourth episode was loaded with several twists and turns. However, Farhan's short screen time in the show left his fans disappointed. Here's how they have been reacting on Twitter.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS. Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."

In the teaser video, Kareem played by Aramis Knight leads Kamala into a mysterious chamber. While Kamala and Kareem were having a conversation. Farhan enters the scene and introduced himself, he says, "My name is Waleed. Your great-grandmother's story is of legend. When you're ready, we have much to discuss."