Elon Musk's look-alike doesn't like to be compared with Tesla's CEO, says 'He's not a nice person' A 28-year-old Luxembourg City singer is frequently compared with Elon Musk. Even if he finds the likeness exhausting, he enjoys it and gets attention everywhere.

The 28-year-old Luxembourg singer Hugo One has recently gained attention due to his striking likeness to entrepreneur Elon Musk, not because of his music. Hugo isn't very happy about the comparison, despite the publicity. Being confused for the tech tycoon is "not a compliment," he told SWNS.

According to Hugo, a former English and French teacher in Germany, the connection was first brought up in 2018. It has since started to appear frequently in his life. People frequently approach him, thinking they've run into the CEO of Tesla, whether he's out grocery shopping or getting a drink at a pub.

His Instagram just posted a video of kids swarming around him, yelling, "You're Elon Musk!" and excitedly taking photographs. “They were the fifth group of people to stop me that night—I was exhausted,” Hugo told the New York Post.

Hugo is stopped at least twice a month, and although the attention can be annoying, he has no desire to change the way he looks. “I like the way I look,” he said, but said that he doesn’t consider being compared to Musk flattering. “I don’t take it as a compliment to be compared to Elon because he’s not a nice person. He’s also not at all good-looking.”

However, Hugo acknowledged that there is a bright side: his music career has benefitted from the viral moments. “It’s created some great traffic to my page and people are downloading my songs,” he said.

Lastly, Hugo makes it clear that he does not want anyone to believe that he agrees with Musk. “As long as people know I don’t align with Elon or his beliefs, I don’t mind,” he said.

