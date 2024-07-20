Elephant celebrates birthday with dance and special thali feast | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Elephant celebrates birthday with dance and special thali feast

A viral video is captivating viewers with its heartwarming display of joy and community spirit. The footage, said to be from Tamil Nadu, features an elephant celebrating its birthday amidst cheers and affectionate gestures from onlookers. In the clip, the elephant enjoys a large platter of assorted fruits and dances happily. As the crowd sings "Happy Birthday," the contented giant joyfully waves its trunk.

The video starts with the majestic elephant gently swaying from side to side, adorned with vibrant ornaments that jingle with each movement. It’s evident that the community holds the elephant in high regard, as it is adorned with clothes, garlands, and tilaks on its forehead, symbolizing respect and blessings.

As the crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday,’ the elephant responds by shaking its head in rhythm, matching the joyful mood of the celebration. Instead of the usual cake, the elephant is presented with a special thali adorned with an assortment of fruits and vegetables. It delights in the feast, savouring each bite while its decorations jingle with every mouthful.

The video, posted on July 17, has garnered more than 3.5 million views. The comments on the video highlight how viewers were touched by the display of affection and joy. One X user commented, “The elephant is called Akhila and its 22nd birthday was celebrated in a temple in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. As elephants are very clever, you can clearly tell it was quite happy with the celebration and was happily enjoying the fruits it was being fed.”

Another user wrote, “I love how it’s dancing while it eats.” A third user commented, “Oh this is so cute and the elephant just loves the attention he’s getting too lol it’s a beautiful thing!!!”

