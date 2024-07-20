American vlogger tries to get food poisoning by eating street food in Delhi, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM American vlogger tries to get food poisoning by eating street food in Delhi

The American travel vlogger who previously sought to get food poisoning by sampling street food in Pakistan is now attempting the same challenge in India. His efforts have yielded minimal success in both countries. Travel vlogger Colin has posted a video from Delhi, where he embarked on a street food tour with the specific goal of inducing food poisoning.

Travellers from abroad are usually advised to avoid street food in India due to potential immunity concerns. In fact, tourists are so susceptible to digestive issues in India that there's a term for it, ‘Delhi Belly,’ which encompasses symptoms like diarrhoea, constipation, or other gastric problems that foreigners often experience in the country.

In his pursuit of food poisoning, US travel vlogger Colin set out to discover the "weirdest things to eat" in Delhi. The first item he sampled was dal kachori, which he seemed to thoroughly enjoy based on his reaction. Next, he sampled samosas, which he found "really good," and also tried a chuski, or ice lolly, that he couldn't finish. He described the chuski as tasting "a bit like freshly cut grass."

Watch the video:

So, did Colin end up with food poisoning after his food tour? No. “At the end of the day, I didn’t get food poisoning because I’m just built differently,” he told the camera. He vowed to keep pursuing his ‘food poisoning’ challenge in other regions of India.

Colin made waves on social media with his video, which has garnered more than 1.3 million views on Instagram and over 800 comments. One Instagram user commented, “You aren't built differently! It's Indian natural food without any American touch! This isn't gonna hurt you! Stereotype dusted here.” Another user wrote, “I promise you, food poisoning is something that you DO NOT want to get. Bro thinks it’s a joke.” A third user wrote, “Amazing that you still haven’t got food poisoning.”

ALSO READ: Sudha Murty opens up about how a remark from daughter sparked her philanthropic journey | WATCH