Edible butterflies to lamb brain mousse: Woman shares video from Michelin Star restaurant | Watch Well, we keep watching several weird videos online. Now, recently, a woman posted a video where she can be seen eating bizarre food in a Michelin Star restaurant.

After recording her $700, five-hour meal at Copenhagen's two-Michelin-starred Alchemist restaurant, a woman has sparked a debate online. The lavish cuisine, comprising edible butterflies, lamb brain mousse, jellyfish, and chocolate moulded like a coffin and blood drop dessert, disappointed viewers. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the viral video, and the overlay on the video read as follows: “Everything I ate at my 5-hour, $700, 2 Michelin-star dinner at Alchemist Copenhagen, Denmark.”

Before entering the first lounge for a succession of elaborate appetisers, the woman in the video described each dish as she started the evening with crunchy oxidised apple juice in a glow room. Highlights included edible butterflies displayed on nettle leaves and a puffed gluten ball topped with langoustine, caviar, and cream.

“Our server explained that the butterflies were farmed, highlighting the potential use of insects as sustainable protein sources,” she said.

Other dishes included a delicate jellyfish dish in herb broth, fluffy dumplings that resembled cotton candy, and an eye-shaped gel that was packed with caviar and razor clams and was reminiscent of George Orwell's 1984.

“I had caviar on top of freeze-dried soy sauce that just melted in my mouth. This soft-pointed oval was their version of an omelet filled with a rich mix of egg, cheese and truffle. The next dish was a fried mocha ball stuffed with gooey cheese and ham. The last bite in the lounge was a cold meringue with buckthorn marmalade inside,” she said.

She also had a version of a lobster roll, fish wrapped in edible plastic to protest ocean destruction, and a dish inspired by Frida Kahlo that consisted of artichoke crackers and sunchoke soup. Additionally, calf tongue slices, lamb brain mousse in a human head-shaped dish, and a flattened chicken head that she described as tasting like a "chicken-flavoured potato chip" were presented to the diners. Slices of cured rabbit meat and live bugs on top of tomato and stracciatella cheese were another contentious dish.

“We also had chicken feet presented in a small cage, symbolising the inhumane conditions of caged farming. After that, a deboned chicken foot that was served with a fragrant Tom Yum broth,” she said.

A blood-drop dessert prepared from the blood of pigs and deer was one of the most contentious treats. “It had a slightly metallic taste,” she said. The meal concluded with chocolate shaped like a coffin.

Take a look at the video here:

The video went viral in no time. One of the users wrote, "Have humans stooped so low that people are eating butterflies... Wth," while another one wrote, "This whole scene is a massive contradiction."

