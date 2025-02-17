Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shakes Delhi-NCR; sparks meme fest on social media

Follow us on Image Source : X Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 shakes Delhi-NCR

An earthquake shook Delhiites awake early Monday morning. The National Center for Seismology reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in regions of Delhi-NCR early Monday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquakes occurred at 5:36 a.m. at a depth of five kilometers. An official verified to PTI that the epicenter was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but the tremors roused meme creators into early morning activity. Within a few hours, social media site X was inundated with jokes about Delhi earthquakes and their frequency, even though many recognised that this particular quake felt stronger than previous ones.

An X user highlighted how the earthquake achieved what their alarm couldn't wake them up.

Another meme showed a Delhi person running inside because of pollution and then running inside because of an earthquake.

Another said that they are following the “parampara, pratishtha, and anushasan" of “running" to X after an earthquake

Another meme shows how officials measure the quake and how Indians measure it.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged citizens of Delhi and surrounding areas to "stay calm" and take necessary precautions. The Delhi Police said on X, "We hope you are all safe, Delhi!" It also asked individuals to call the emergency 112 number in case of an emergency.

Following the morning earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Bihar's Siwan a few hours later. According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 8:02 a.m. at Siwan at a depth of ten kilometers.

