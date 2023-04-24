Dog rescued after getting stuck in car engine, reunited with owner. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dog rescued after getting stuck in car engine

Trending News: The bond between humans and their furry friends is truly remarkable. From wagging tails to sloppy kisses, dogs have a way of bringing joy and comfort to our lives. And when one pup's life was on the line, her owner and a group of strangers came together to save her in a miraculous rescue that has captured the hearts of people around the world. In Johnson County, Kansas, a dog had crawled into the engine of a parked car and was unknowingly driven several miles to Kauffman Stadium.

It wasn't until Royals digital reporter and host Carrie Gillaspie heard barking noises that she realized the dog was trapped in the engine. With the help of fellow workers, she was able to rescue the dog after a 1.5 hour-long mission. Gillaspie shared a heartwarming video on Twitter, where she explained how she discovered the trapped pup and how the rescue mission unfolded. Despite the dog looking happy to see her, Gillaspie was unable to get the pet pooch out of the engine compartment.

Thankfully, with the help of Ashley Newman, the car owner, and several co-workers, they were able to free the little pup from the engine. Royals Lead Mechanical Technician Dennis Miller recounted the experience, saying, "We were able to take the under trim off and get her free. It was a huge relief. I have a dog of my own. I was thinking how I would feel if she went missing."

Watch the viral video of dog’s rescue after getting stuck in car engine here:

After the rescue, Carrie Gillaspie took the dog to Kansas City Pet Project where the vet scanned her for a microchip. Unfortunately, the dog did not have one. However, Ashley Newman checked Facebook for any lost pet posts in her area and was overjoyed to find a photo that matched the dog. She immediately reached out to the owner, who was emotional but very grateful to be reunited with her beloved pup. This remarkable story of survival and the bond between a dog and her owner has captured the hearts of animal lovers everywhere. It's a reminder of the kindness of strangers and the power of social media to bring people and their pets back together.

