'Ek aur ladka chahiye': Doctor stunned after Rajasthan woman reveals she is pregnant with sixth child at 22

New Delhi:

A video shared by a doctor from Uttar Pradesh has triggered a massive discussion online after she revealed the case of a 22-year-old woman who is currently pregnant with her sixth child. The story shocked many people not just because of the number of pregnancies at such a young age, but because the woman and her husband reportedly got married when they were only 15.

The video was posted by Dr Pragya Tomar from Spandan Hospital, who clarified that the clip was shared with the consent of both the patient and her husband. According to the doctor, the couple, originally from Rajasthan, already have five children together, including four daughters and one son. But they still want another boy.

Doctor reveals why the couple kept having children

During the interaction shown in the video, the woman reportedly explained the reason behind the repeated pregnancies.

"I keep having girls… we have one boy, we need another boy," she told the doctor.

Her husband also defended the decision, saying one son was "not enough" to carry forward the family lineage and support the household in the future.

Those remarks quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many social media users pointing towards the deep-rooted issue of son preference and gender bias that still exists in several parts of society.

Doctor warns woman about serious health risks

According to Dr Tomar, the woman had already started experiencing multiple health problems linked to repeated pregnancies and physical exhaustion.

The doctor said the patient complained of breathlessness, dizziness and body pain, symptoms commonly associated with anaemia, nutritional deficiencies and lack of recovery time between pregnancies.

"You're risking your life with so many pregnancies," the doctor warned during the consultation, while explaining that repeated childbirth without proper physical recovery could seriously affect both the mother and the unborn child.

Watch the video here:

Social media users react to the viral video

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, where many users expressed concern over the woman's physical condition and criticised the pressure placed on women to continue having children in hopes of giving birth to sons.

Several users also highlighted broader issues including lack of awareness around contraception, early marriage, limited access to family planning education and the unequal value often attached to sons and daughters.

Medical experts have repeatedly warned that multiple closely spaced pregnancies can significantly increase risks related to anaemia, chronic fatigue, malnutrition, pregnancy complications and maternal health emergencies, especially among very young mothers.

One user commented, "She became a mother before becoming an adult."

Another wrote, "Look at the husband's face and condition and he says to his wife that she doesn't wanna continue his lineage, why do you even want to continue it when you yourself are unable to afford food, shelter and clothing and many more things for the family."

A third user reacted saying, "She's really 22???? Damn this is so cruel," while another added, "A child raising children."

The desire for a specific child gender, commonly referred to as son preference, continues to remain a deeply layered social issue shaped by cultural, economic and traditional beliefs across different communities.

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