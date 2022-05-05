Dave Chappelle attacked on stage: Memes afloat as netizens say its 'Will Smith-Chris Rock Deja vu'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHRISIMMONS03 Chris Rock made a Will Smith joke after Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl.

After comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during Netflix Is A Joke festival in Los Angeles netizens were reminded of Will Smith and Chris Rock's slapgate controversy at Oscars 2022. For the unversed, Chappelle was rushed by a man while he was performing on stage during his set at the Hollywood Bowl according to the attendees of the show and the video footage which is circulating on social media. The incident has acted as fodder to the meme creators who bombarded social media platforms with some funny and sarcastic reactions.

Interestingly, it also gave an opportunity to Chris Rock to crack a Will Smith slap gate joke himself. After Dave was attacked, Chris went up on stage to check if Dave was alright, and he quipped, "Was that Will Smith?"

This led to some hilarious reactions from the netizens. Check them out below:

Controversies and Chappelle go hand in hand. His 2021 Netflix special 'The Closer' led to company walkouts and protests last October as he apparently targeted the LGBTQ+ community.