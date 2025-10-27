Cockroach 'hanged until death': Air India's logbook entry goes viral; internet says 'judge was strict' In the logbook, it was recorded that a 'live cockroach' was discovered mid-air and was 'hanged until death'. The logbook entry said that the cockroach was discovered by the passenger on seat number 17G.

Air India has often faced the heat from its customers for its in-flight services and is frequently criticised on social media. However, this time, the maintenance log book of Air India's Delhi-Dubai flight is going viral on social media.

The logbook's image was shared by one, Jagriti Chandra, an aviation journalist with The Hindu, on X (formerly Twitter). In the logbook, it was recorded that a 'live cockroach' was discovered mid-air and was 'hanged until death'.

The logbook entry said that the cockroach was discovered by the passenger on seat number 17G.

"An entry in Air India’s cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt with… conclusively. Khalaas, Dubai style," he posted on X, while sharing the logbook's photo.

Logbook entry draws goes viral

The logbook entry drew the attention of the X users. A user, @Kissekahaaniyan, said: "I want to know if the body was surrendered to the family or not."

Another user, @s18thomas, said: "Perhaps the right SOP would have been...,"Catering Informed". A user, @igautambiswas, meanwhile, joked that the body was "handed over to catering as family not traceble".

"I hope he had proper representation by a good lawyer in the court case. I think the judge was too strict," a user, @jABeZ79175372, joked.

On the other hand, a user who goes by the user ID @HerculePoirotAC asked whether the body was disposed off in dry waste or wet-biodegradable waste? "The cockroach should have been deboarded midflight through the Emergency door," another user, @AbonyBoro, said.

A user, @AeroAwcs, joked and said: "Should have been stoned to death."