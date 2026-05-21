'Clock It': Delhi Police turns viral meme trend into internet safety lesson

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has once again proved that its social media team understands internet culture surprisingly well. The department is now going viral online after creatively using the popular Gen Z phrase “Clock It” to spread awareness about cyber safety and responsible online behaviour.

Instead of using traditional public awareness messaging, Delhi Police leaned fully into meme culture and internet slang to grab attention online. Their Instagram campaign encouraged users to “clock it” when it comes to basic digital safety habits like protecting passwords, spotting scams and behaving responsibly online.

One of the now-viral campaign posters read, “Not gonna share my OTP” and “Not gonna click random links”, while another reminded users to “wear helmet” and “always follow traffic rules”. The campaign’s caption also struck the perfect Gen Z tone: “Acchi aadaton ko #ClockIt karo, because citizens who follow the rules & prioritize safety are setting the gold standard.”

What does ‘Clock It’ actually mean?

For those unaware of the trend, 'Clock It' is a popular Gen Z internet phrase often used on social media videos. It roughly translates to “notice this”, “recognise this” or “call this out”. The phrase became especially popular in meme culture, where users “clock” funny behaviour, red flags or relatable situations online.

Delhi Police cleverly adapted the same trend into a civic awareness campaign, making cyber hygiene and traffic safety feel more relatable instead of preachy.

Why meme-style awareness campaigns work so well

Experts often say younger audiences are far more likely to engage with awareness campaigns when the messaging feels conversational and culturally relevant. Meme-inspired communication helps serious topics become easier to notice, understand and share online. This is not the first time Delhi Police's iconic social media post has become a talking point. Their social media team is know for cashing in on the latest trends and sharing crucial information in a light and quirky way.

Delhi Police’s ‘Clock It’ campaign worked because it entered the internet’s language naturally without sounding overly formal. Instead of lengthy lectures, the campaign delivered quick, relatable reminders wrapped in humour and internet culture. Clearl this got Gen Z's attention!

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