Internet is in awe of little girl’s '+999 aura' as she gets injection without fear | WATCH

New Delhi:

There is currently a heart-warming clip of a little girl getting her injections without crying that is sweeping millions off their feet on all social media platforms. Unlike many kids and even grown-ups who usually freak out before injections, this little girl by the name Mishika Raghuvanshi maintained her cool throughout the process, amusing millions of people on the internet.

The clip went viral after it was uploaded by Mishika Raghuvanshi on her Instagram handle. The clip has been shot as she sits patiently as the health professional prepares for her injections. The girl is seen watching the whole process without crying or looking scared at all. Her cool reaction has now become the highlight of the internet’s latest wholesome moment.

Internet users call her ‘braver than adults’

As the video spread online, social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for the child’s fearless attitude. One comment reads, "She didn't need Aura...aura needed her...."

Another user shared, "Pain is temporary...Aura is permanent"

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISHKI_RAGHUVANSHI)This little girl’s aura while getting injections is winning hearts online

A few viewers have noted that at times, children can be very surprising when it comes to showing confidence in scenarios where adults expect them to be nervous or emotional. The innocence and peacefulness of the video made it more adorable for viewers.

Why do wholesome videos such as these go viral so fast

Given the negativity that usually dominates social media platforms, it's not hard to see why videos that are wholesome would go viral so quickly on the internet. Wholesome videos that involve kids, especially, get attention due to their innocence. What about Mishika's serene demeanour during a task that scares most people? For many viewers, the video was not just cute but also oddly inspiring.

A small moment that made millions smile

Although the clip lasts only a few seconds, it managed to leave a lasting impression online. Many users said the child’s relaxed attitude made them smile instantly, while others joked they wished they could stay that calm during medical appointments themselves.

The viral reaction once again proves that sometimes the internet’s favourite moments are also the simplest ones: a child, a small act of bravery. So, when you are afraid of your adult tasks, remember how Mishika dealt with her fears!

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