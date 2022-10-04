Cat manoeuvres between cars in parking lot, netizens say 'Mission Impawssible' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNILAD Funny video shows cat walking between cars

Cat videos are all the rage on social media. Not just animal lovers but people of all tastes love watching our furry friends doing adorable antics. A clip has gone viral on social media that showed a cat smartly maneuvering between two cars in a parking lot. The clip has been trending on social media and may be one of the most adorable things you will come across on the internet today. Cat lovers have been going aww' over the video and you must not miss out on it.

Cat video shows furry animal between two cars

In the viral video, a brown cat was seen walking between two cars that were parked. The cat seemingly wanted to get to an elevated position but failed to do and instead chose to walk between the cars. Cats are known for their agility and swift movement. In the video, it was seen walking between the cars as it exercised caution and avoided slipping. While many were left amazed watching the cat, some jokingly said that it must belong to Tom Cruise. The Hollywood actor is known for doing crazy stunts in his movies.

Cat video draws funny reactions

While many on social media have been calling it 'Tom's cat', others have been praising its agility. Commenting on the video one social media user said, "Mission im-paws-sible (sic)." Another one added, "Ninja cat warrior (sic)."

Further ahead in the video, the cat did manage to jump over one of the cars and escape. Netizens called for it to be cast in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.

