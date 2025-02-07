Cake, hoarding and open jeep ride: Men celebrate stray dog's birthday in Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Men celebrate stray dog's birthday in Madhya Pradesh

Pet parents celebrating the birthdays of their pets in grand ways is extremely common. From throwing parties to getting the best possible gifts, pet parents don't leave any stone unturned to celebrate the special day of their pets. However, a video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a group of men can be seen celebrating the birthday of a stray dog in a grand way.

The video which has crossed more than 200K views was captioned, "Ludo bhai ka birthday celebrate."

In the video, the group of men take the dog for a ride in an open jeep. Further, they can be seen cutting cake and celebrating the birthday of the stray with crackers. They also showered flowers on the dog and put flower garland on him. They also put a large hoarding on the road which read, "Humare priye, wafadar, khoonkar Ludo Bhai ko janamdin ki lakh lakh badhaiyaan."

Reportedly, the video was shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas city. The viral video ends with a message wherein the creator asks people to save dogs and other animals.

Check the video here:

The video has been liked by nearly 14.4K people and several users took to the comments sections to share their thoughts. One of the users wrote, "Adopt, don’t shop—a very good message for Indians."

Another comment reads, "You have made my heart happy, brother. Our street dogs are not less than anyone; this is a slap on the face of breed lovers."

A third user commented, "This video made my day! I literally have no words. Salute to these guys from the depth of my heart."

