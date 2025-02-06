Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Chinese teen sells mother's Rs 1.2 crore jewellery to buy lip studs and earrings worth Rs 700

In China, a girl stole her mother's jewellery worth crores of rupees and sold it for just Rs 700 and bought lip studs and earrings for herself with that money. When her mother informed the police about the incident, the secret was revealed.

Edited By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 20:12 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 21:00 IST
Chinese teen sells mother's Rs 1.2 crore jewellery to buy lip studs and earrings
Image Source : SOCIAL Chinese teen sells mother's Rs 1.2 crore jewellery to buy cheap lip studs and earrings.

A shocking incident has come to light from China where a girl stole her mother's jewellery worth crores of rupees and sold it for just Rs 700. The girl's mother's jewellery was worth one million yuan (about Rs 1.2 crore). The girl sold it for just 60 yuan (about Rs 700) so that she could buy lip studs and earrings.

The girl sold her mother's jewellery 

According to the South China Morning Post report, the girl's name is Li. When her mother Wang found out that her daughter had accidentally sold the precious jewellery for just a few bucks, Wang immediately reported the matter to Shanghai's Wanli Police Station. As the investigation progressed, Li admitted that she had stolen jade bracelets, necklaces and other gemstone jewellery from home for pocket money. She mistook the jewellery for artificial and took it to a jade recycling shop and sold it.

The girl revealed the secrets when asked by the police

"I didn't know why she wanted to sell it," Wang told Chinese police. "She said she needed money that day. When I asked how much, she told me '60 yuan.' I asked why, and she said, 'I saw someone wearing lip studs, and I thought they looked nice. I want one too so I sold those jewellery.'" Daughter Li said the lip studs cost 30 yuan, and the shop offered her another pair of earrings for 30 yuan, making the total price 60 yuan. According to reports, the police acted quickly and recovered the jewellery from the shop and returned it to the mother.

